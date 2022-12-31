Warm and rainy to start off new year

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The new year is right around the corner and it looks to start off not only warm but rainy as well. If you've been missing Winter like conditions, don't worry... those conditions will return sooner rather than later.
Quickly, looking back at 2022... our hottest daytime high was 96°F while our coldest daytime high was -3°F. And our average temperature from the start of the year through December 30th is 47°F.
Ending the year, we'll see a light rain/snow mix move through southern Wisconsin. This mix will be minimal and bring little to no impacts to you if you're out and about celebrating.
Cloudy conditions take over Sunday along with possible morning fog. Our next low begins to move into the forecast area starting Monday and brings us the threat for rain Monday evening, throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday, the rain has turned over to snow as temperatures drop.
Temperatures will go from the upper 30s Sunday to the low 40s by Monday and low 50s by Tuesday to more seasonal temperatures starting Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.