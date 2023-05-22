Warm before a mid-week cool down

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will warm to near 80° through Tuesday before a mid-week cool down.
Mostly to partly sunny skies define Monday with a little haze in the sky sticking around. We'll warm to near 80° this afternoon before cooling into the middle 50s overnight. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with everyone in southern Wisconsin likely making it into the 80s.
Late Tuesday night, a cold front will pass over us and cool us about 15 degrees into Wednesday. We'll see a few more clouds into Wednesday with maybe a few sprinkles, but rain chances look very small at this time. Highs will remain in the 60s through Thursday, with even overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.
We'll warm back into the 70s on Friday and stay there into Memorial Day Weekend. We'll track a potential rain system Sunday, but right now, rain chances remain small. Stay tuned.