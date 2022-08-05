Warm Friday, hot and humid Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Another beautiful day is in the forecast for southern Wisconsin on Friday ahead of a hot and humid Saturday; a low pressure system is going to be moving through the forecast throughout the weekend. Storms looks to move through on Sunday.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Friday, with most staying in the mid 80s. Southerly winds take over throughout the day which will lead to a warm and humid Saturday.
Dew points will climb into the mid 70s with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. With those dew points and sunshine, heat indices may approach the triple digits. To avoid heat related illnesses, stay cool and drink plenty of water. Overnight lows Saturday will be hot as well, so continue to stay cool.
Sunday, more of Wisconsin will be under the threat for showers and thunderstorms. One or two storms may be severe with wind and hail being the main threats followed by localized, minor flooding.