Warm, humid Fourth of July with storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - While the Fourth of July started out dry, it doesn't remain that way all day long.
Warm, humid conditions stick around during the holiday.
Dew points are expected to reach the 70s later on in the day, making it feel very muggy outside. Highs in the low-mid 80s are likely, feeling like the mid-upper 80s throughout the afternoon.
Clouds are increasing throughout the morning, turning into a mostly cloudy day.
Most stay dry throughout the morning, with showers and storms arriving around Noon for areas to the west. First round of showers and storms will be from Noon until 4 p.m. moving eastward through the region. Brief, heavy downpours are possible.
A lull in the storms is possible, with another round expected to hit this evening. Timing looks to be 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This round is more likely to bring strong to severe storms. Strong winds, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Storm chances continue daily through the rest of the work week.
A very warm day is likely Tuesday with highs nearing 90 degrees. Highs in the 80s continue most days over the next week.