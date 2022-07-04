 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Warm, humid Fourth of July with storm chances

severe weather threats

MADISON (WKOW) - While the Fourth of July started out dry, it doesn't remain that way all day long. 

Warm, humid conditions stick around during the holiday. 

Dew points are expected to reach the 70s later on in the day, making it feel very muggy outside. Highs in the low-mid 80s are likely, feeling like the mid-upper 80s throughout the afternoon.

Clouds are increasing throughout the morning, turning into a mostly cloudy day. 

Most stay dry throughout the morning, with showers and storms arriving around Noon for areas to the west. First round of showers and storms will be from Noon until 4 p.m. moving eastward through the region. Brief, heavy downpours are possible.

A lull in the storms is possible, with another round expected to hit this evening. Timing looks to be 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This round is more likely to bring strong to severe storms. Strong winds, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Storm chances continue daily through the rest of the work week. 

A very warm day is likely Tuesday with highs nearing 90 degrees. Highs in the 80s continue most days over the next week. 

