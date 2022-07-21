Warm rest of the week, storms this weeken

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps continue to trend above average this week with the heat and humidity giving way to storms this weekend.
Today will have mostly to partly sunny skies with a bit of a breeze out of the west at 5-15 mph heating us up to the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear tonight in the low to mid 60s with Friday highs back to the mid 80s.
A few showers and storms are possible Friday night with a better shot at storms Saturday night, however they may be severe with a heavy rain and wind threat. Temps will heat up ahead of the storms to the upper 80s with a heat index well into the 90s. The storm threat ends Sunday morning with a dry start to the week in the low 80s.