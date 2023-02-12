Warm start to our next work week

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our weekend is coming to an end but our warmer than average temperature streak is not - we'll continue to remain in the 40s and possibly 50s through the middle of the upcoming work week. The second half will be cooler thank to the passing of two systems each one bringing a different type of precip.
Temperatures are going to stay warm; highs are expected to be in the low to mid 40s, at least, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. While Monday is going to be quiet, we'll watch as cloud cover and the threat for rain increases as we head into Tuesday and tapers off Wednesday.
That's the first of two systems that'll move through Wisconsin over the next seven days.
Brought in by the first, the second system is going to be interacting with cooler air which means instead of rain, central and southern Wisconsin will be impacted by snow/a wintry mix.
Right now it's too early to take possible totals as the path will most certainly change between now and then. However, we are confident on the timing of this next round of snow. Plan for possible snow throughout Thursday, especially in the morning.