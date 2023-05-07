Warm Sunday with storms possible by the evening

DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR CRAWFORD, GRANT, IOWA AND LAFAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM
MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be partly sunny and calm as we near the 80 degree mark this afternoon, but the chance for showers and storms increases by the evening.
Patchy fog is possible for most this morning, especially those near the Mississippi River through about 9 a.m. Then, the rest of Sunday will see a good amount of sunshine as we push the 80s later today. Sunday should remain mostly, if not completely, dry until this evening. There is a 20% chance for showers and storms to pop up this afternoon, but the chance increases after the sun sets.
Overnight, scattered storms will likely be loud with lightning and thunder, but small hail and strong winds are the main threats. Our low tornado threat should stay to our southwest, but we'll keep you updated if that changes. Scattered showers and storms are still possible through a cooler Monday and Monday night before we dry out.
Tuesday-Thursday should stay dry as we warm into the 70s each day with a lot of sunshine. The chance for scattered showers and storms returns late Friday and into Saturday.