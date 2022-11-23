Warm up continues approaching Thanksgiving

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Mild weather sticks around your entire forecast with a couple precipitation chances to track, too.
A light wind out of the southwest and full sunshine today will allow temperatures to climb to around 50° this afternoon. Low to mid 30s tonight with increasing clouds ahead of a weather system bringing us a few, spotty showers late-morning and in the afternoon on Thanksgiving. Temps stay mild under cloudier skies in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunshine returns Black Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s again. We'll approach 50° by Saturday, staying dry and sunny. Then, a light rain/snow mix will be possible Saturday night into Sunday.