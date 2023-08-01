Warm-up continues this week, mostly dry until weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb through Thursday, but rain should hold off until the weekend.
We'll cool into the middle 60s tonight with partly cloudy skies for the Sturgeon Moon. This is a Super Full Moon, which occurs when the moon is closest to Earth in it's orbit. It will appear about 17% larger and 30% brighter tonight.
Highs warm into the middle to upper 80s through Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, we'll be feeling more humid with heat index values in the middle 90s. Thursday also shows a very tiny chance for a stray shower or two, but it is very likely that we stay dry until the weekend.
Temperatures will cool into the lower 80s by the weekend ahead of a bigger and better chance for rain into Sunday. A few showers and storms may linger into early next week, as well.