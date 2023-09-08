Warm up on the way this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We're tracking a cool end to the workweek ahead of seasonal temperatures this weekend.
A cloudy start to your Friday with increasing sunshine expected later this afternoon with temperatures climbing to the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend gets warmer in the mid 70s with more sunshine.
By late Saturday night and Sunday, an isolated shower and storm chance returns, as a system approaches the region. But there is a better chance for rain Sunday night and Monday. This will bring another cold front, causing temperatures to fall back to the upper 60s the rest of the workweek.