Warm up on the way through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A brief but significant rise in temperatures is on the way. However, storm chances are also on the rise as soon as tomorrow.
A nice spring day on the way with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s and a bit of a breeze from the west. Low 40s tonight with clouds increasing late.
Shower and storm chances return Friday with a wind out of the southeast gusting up to 35 mph with highs in the mid 50s. Temps jump to start the weekend to the mid to upper 70s Saturday--one of the warmest days of the year!
Showers and storms return Saturday night lingering into Sunday with milder conditions in the mid 60s. Next workweek looks much cooler, but drier with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows back to the 30s.