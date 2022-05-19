Warm up today followed by severe storm threat tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Today will be the warmest in the forecast ahead of storms moving in tonight along a cold front.
Areas of fog early this morning ahead of temps climbing to the upper 70s to low 80s with a bit of a breeze from the south, though humidity values won't be that high. An isolated shower or t-shower is possible through early afternoon, then late evening and tonight storms will move in, and they may be strong to severe.
The highest risk for severe weather will be west and northwest of Madison with mainly a gusty wind and hail threat, though a brief tornado is possible, too.
A few more showers and storms on Friday with milder temps in the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of a much cooler weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s. Isolated showers are possible Saturday before drying off Sunday.