Warm up your Tuesday at Coffee with a Cop

MADISON (WKOW) — Tuesday morning, you can head over to the Madison Police East District Station for the "Coffee with a Cop" event. It's being held at 809 S Thompson Dr., Madison Wisconsin.
It's starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 12 p.m.
If you can't make it there in person there will be an opportunity to join on Zoom.
Parking will be available in the front lot of Madison East Police District. They ask that you do not pass the traffic barriers or park near the squad cars. If the parking lot runs out of spaces, street parking is available as well as along a side of the driveway.