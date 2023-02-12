Warm weather sticks around

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s again today and through mid-week. We'll stay dry today and tomorrow, but our next weather system will come as rain on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunday will see a few extra clouds in the afternoon as we warm into the lower to middle 40s with calm southwest winds. We'll cool into the 20s overnight before warming back into the 40s today, Tuesday & even into Wednesday, as well.
Clouds and winds will increase through Valentine's Day (Tuesday) ahead of our next weather system. Precipitation looks to stay as rain through Tuesday night, but if you're heading out for date night on Tuesday, plan to have the umbrella handy. We should dry out early into Wednesday.
Wednesday should stay dry ahead of the second weather system we're tracking this week. We'll see a better chance for wintry precipitation through Wednesday night and Thursday, and accumulating snow is looking more and more likely. Stay with 27 News for updates this week.