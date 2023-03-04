 Skip to main content
Warm weekend with small rain chances

Weekend Forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A small chance for mostly rain exists for southern Wisconsin through Saturday afternoon, but a bigger chance will be here by Sunday night.

Temperatures will warm into the middle 40s as clouds increase into this afternoon. A few light rain showers may be felt after lunchtime, but everyone will dry out into the evening. We'll cool into the 20s tonight with a little sunshine into Sunday. Tomorrow afternoon will warm into the upper 40s, and we should stay dry until after the sun sets.

A bigger system will move across Wisconsin Sunday night and into Monday. Most of us will just see rain, but areas north of Madison have a chance for minor snow accumulations. It will also be a bit breezy as this system passes over us. Temperatures will warm to near 50 on Monday, but a cooling trend will progress through the week. We'll be in the 40s on Tuesday before we drop into the lower 30s by Friday with our next chance for some snow.

