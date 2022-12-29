Warmer but wetter today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - You won't need the heavy coat today but you will want the umbrella.
Skies turn mostly cloudy through the morning with patchy drizzle and a few light rain showers forming, mainly for the afternoon and evening with warm temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. That's the warmest we've been much of December!
Our cold front sweeps through tonight with temps falling to the upper 20s and low 30s with sunshine returning through Friday and milder conditions continuing with highs in the mid 30s. Clouds increase through New Year's Eve with a light wintry mix possible Saturday night. Quiet New Year's Day with temps climbing to the low 40s