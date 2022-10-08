Warmer on Sunday with rain by Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Winds have shifted out of the south and lows are expected much warmer than Saturday morning. Expect temps to hover in the low 40s through the overnight hours with south winds at 5-10 mph.
Highs on Sunday should pop into the low 60s quickly despite an afternoon cold front moving in. This will add some clouds and even a sprinkle Sunday afternoon.
Highs continue to stay mild Monday and could reach 70 by Tuesday with out next chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.