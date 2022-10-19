Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, warmer air is in the forecast and set to arrive in time for the weekend. Until then, weather conditions will be quiet with temperatures steadily warming. We're also tracking our next chance for rain in the extended forecast as well.
We'll stay cool and windy on Wednesday; most will climb into the mid 40s by the afternoon but winds are going to be out of the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Which means, throughout the day, there'll be a steady wind chill. However, it will be mostly sunny.
Mid 50s with less breezy conditions arrive for Thursday and mid/upper 60s with breezy conditions arrive for Friday. The windy conditions are helping move in the warmer air for the weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday look to be warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front passes as we end the weekend bringing the threat for rain as well as a few storms Monday and Tuesday.