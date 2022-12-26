Warmer temperatures to end the year

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Warmer temperatures are in the forecast and they are going to stick with us through the start of 2023. In fact, Monday night looks to be the last night we'll experience single digit lows over the next seven days. With the warm up comes a threat for rain showers.
Winds are going to steadily turn out of the southwest overnight as a high pressure system slides off to our southeast. These southerly winds are going to warm us up quickly as we go throughout the day on Tuesday.
We'll hang out in the single digits Monday night and climb into the 20s for Tuesday where we'll stay overnight into Wednesday. Starting Wednesday through Monday of next week, our high temperatures remain above freezing.
We'll also see a chance for rain starting Wednesday night and last through Sunday, or the first day of 2023. These rain chances don't look to bring a flooding threat as of now.