Warmer today with weekend storm chances

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures climb ahead of an approaching cold front bringing rain chances this weekend.
A quick warm up with plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Stray shower or t-shower chance this evening and tonight with a higher chance for rain tomorrow.
A few showers and storms could pop-up in the early to mid-afternoon before exiting through the evening with milder temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday and Monday will be drier with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Conditions continue to warm on Tuesday in the mid 70s with an isolated shower or storm chance with low 80s on the way by next midweek, so summery weather isn't done with us yet!