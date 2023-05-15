Warmer Tuesday before a slight and brief cool down

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of a little temperature rollercoaster with not many rain chances in the forecast.
Temperatures tonight will cool into the upper 40s, which will be 10 degrees warmer than what we saw early this morning. We'll quickly warm into the upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon, with some of us potentially hitting the low 80s. A weak cold front will pass over southern Wisconsin tomorrow evening, bringing more cloud cover and a tiny chance for a stray shower or two. Most, if not all, of us will stay dry as that system cools us ten degrees into a sunny Wednesday.
A bigger and better chance for rain will be associated with a stronger cold front set to pass over us late Thursday. Right now, Thursday should remain dry with highs in the 70s, and rain chances will increase overnight and into Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard on Friday as we cool into the 60s. We dry out for the weekend with highs in the 70s.