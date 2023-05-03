Warmer weather across the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures steadily climb the rest of the workweek.
Strating off chilly this morning near freezing but with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, it'll be milder this afternoon i the low 60s with increasing clouds late-day. The sunset tonight is at 8 pm and will stay that late for the next 3 1/2 months!
Temperatures jump to the low 70s Thursday with a sun-cloud mix with isolated rain chances returning in the evening through Friday warming back to the low 70s again.
Dry with increasing sunshine Saturday in the low 70s with upper 60s Sunday, but a few showers will be possible, too. A few showers and storms expected early next work week with highs staying in the 70s.