Warmer weather heading into February

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a seasonal weekend, temperatures continue to climb early this workweek.
We'll warm to the low 30s this afternoon, but a bit of a breeze develops from the south, keeping wind chills in the low to mid 20s. We'll stay in the upper 20s tonight allowing even warmer conditions on Tuesday in the low 40s!
A strong storm system will approach the Midwest Tuesday nigh through Wednesday with heavy snow missing us to the south in Illinois and Indiana. Far southeastern Wisconsin in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties may get an inch or less, but the rest of our viewing area won't even have to shovel.
This storm is along a cold front causing much colder conditions for the rest of the week with highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits and below zero.