Warmer weather moves in early this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures climb for the next couple of days ahead of a significant cooldown to end the week.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will turn milder in the upper 20s under partly sunny skies. Upper teens tonight ahead of even warmer weather Tuesday in the mid 30s.
Skies cloud up tomorrow with a flurry or sprinkle possible. The light precipitation will be along a cold front which will drop temperatures for the rest of the work week.
Temperatures in the low teens on Wednesday, falling below zero Wednesday night, single digit highs on Thursday. We'll dip back below zero Thursday night with teens for highs Friday. Then, we see a chance for minor accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday.