Warmer weather on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - Above average temperatures are on the way this afternoon, but that trend won't last long.
Highs climb to the mid 60s this afternoon, but it will be a bit breezy with a wind up to 15 mph from the south, causing the warm up with mostly to partly sunny skies.
Even warmer on Wednesday in the mid to upper 60s with partly sunny skies. A few rain showers will be possible Friday night with a higher chance for passing showers on Saturday. It'll be much cooler this weekend with cloudier, wetter weather. Temperatures only get to the low 50s on Saturday with upper 40s by Sunday with a scattered rain/mix expected.
Monday also looks damp and cool now. Upper 40s with another chance of a rain/mix before drying off the rest of the forecast. Sunshine returns Tuesday in the mid 50s and we're back to the 60s by Wednesday.