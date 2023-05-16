Warmest day of the whole forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A summery Tuesday ahead with more seasonal weather the rest of the outlook.
Mostly to partly sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front coming off the Great Lakes will cool us quickly this evening, dropping to the 60s around 5-8 pm. We'll bottom out in the low 40s tonight.
Mild on Wednesday with full sunshine in the upper 60s. Mid 70s on Thursday with shower and storm chances returning Thursday night through Friday with cooler weather to end the workweek in the mid to upper 60s.
We'll dry off Saturday in the low 70s. Low to mid 70s Sunday with isolated showers and storms possible to end the weekend.