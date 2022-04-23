Warmest day of the year on track

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It'll feel like summer today with the highest temps of the year on the way!
Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s. If we reach 80°, it'll arrive five days earlier than our average first 80° of the year. Expect a breeze with winds from the south pumping in the warmth gusting up to 35 mph.
Showers and storms approach the west side of the state by around 6-10 pm, but we have a higher chance for more rain and a few rumbles around midnight and later moving in along a cold front. A few showers will linger into early Sunday, ahead of a milder, but still pleasant later in the day with temps in the mid to upper 60s.
Cooler weather wins out for much of next workweek with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and overnight lows falling around or below freezing again. Next chance for rain after tonight won't be until next Thursday or Friday.