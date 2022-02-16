Warmest day of the year with rain on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We stay well above freezing and with an incoming weather system, our precipitation type will start as rain.
We'll top off around 46° with a breeze from the south, marking the warmest we've been this year and only our fifth day in the 40s. Rain develops around 9 am - 12 pm, especially along and south of US 151.
As temps fall by the evening commute, we'll see a brief period of freezing drizzle mixing in with rain as the system exits along the main cold front into southeastern Wisconsin. We'll be much colder tomorrow with temps in the upper teens and low 20s but with a persistent breeze, it'll feel more like the single digits and low teens.
Outside of a few flurries Thursday, most miss out on the snow with over a half foot falling in Illinois. Far southeastern Wisconsin could get up to a slushy inch with another half inch possible for our area Friday night as a weak clipper system moves in.