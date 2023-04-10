Warmest temperatures of the year so far this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for the 70s and 80s this week! However, another cool down is in sight by the weekend, when we track our next rain chance.
Monday begins with cloud cover and a sprinkle or two, but then we'll see sunshine this afternoon with highs near the 70° mark. We'll cool into the upper 40s overnight before warming even more into Tuesday. Wednesday will likely bring us the first 80° day of the year as southwest winds gust up to 30 mph. The latter half of the week will be breezy and mostly sunny.
By Saturday, temperatures will drop into the 60s as we track the chance for showers and storms this weekend. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the lower 50s. Rain is possible starting late Friday, and the chance will stick with us on and off through the weekend.