Warmest weather of the forecast happening today

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to climb today with plenty of sunshine and a light wind from the south.
Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon before falling to the mid 50s tonight. It'll be milder Friday in the upper 60s to low 70s with isolated showers and storms possible. Best chance for rain is going to be Madison southward, but there will still be plenty of dry time, too.
Saturday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies in the mid 70s. Our highest chance for rain of the entire forecast is late Saturday evening through Mother's Day with passing showers likely. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 50s to low 60s.
As we dry off next workweek with sunshine returning, temperatures will climb to the low 70s. Low to mid 70s Tuesday with another chance for an isolated shower or two.