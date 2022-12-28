Warming ahead of rain chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will finally lift above freezing this afternoon ahead of a few rain chances we'll see through the end of the year.
We'll warm into the middle to upper 30s this afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine and winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the south. Overnight, we'll only cool a couple of degrees, but areas northwest of Madison will be closer to freezing. A few sprinkles are possible tonight, and areas near 32° could see a light wintry mix.
As we progress into early Thursday, precipitation all across southern Wisconsin will transition to rain and stay that way for a while. Note that there will be plenty of dry time through the next several days. All of these chances for rain are very small. Friday & Saturday should stay dry ahead of another small chance for a light wintry mix as we're ringing in the New Year.