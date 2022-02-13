Warming then Winter Storm then Cold

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we kick off the final two weeks of February, we're tracking not only a warm up that'll melt some snow... we're continuing to track a potential winter storm that'll bring a mess of wintry weather towards the middle of next week.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and for 2022, it'll be a quiet one. Not as cold as last year, which is the second coldest Valentine's Day on record in the Madison area, with temperatures hanging out in the low to mid 20s. Southerly winds take over by Tuesday and we quickly warm.
Tuesday will be breezy with highs in the low to mid 30s; a little bit of melting will be occurring with increasing clouds.
Wednesday through Friday is when the region will be impacted by our next winter storm. Temps will be their warmest, in the low 40s, early Wednesday with a rain/snow mix. As temperatures fall into the teens Wednesday night the mix turns over to snow.
Thursday is when another low will move through which will bring our area the best chance for snow. With that low moving out by early Friday morning. It's too early to determine accumulations with confidence but southeastern parts of Wisconsin have the best chance for higher accumulations.
We quiet down as we head into the weekend.