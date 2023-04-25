Warming through the end of the work week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Above average temperatures will make a brief appearance on Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures tonight will cool from the 40s to the 20s, which means a freeze is likely to occur for most of us--cover up those sensitive plants! Both high & low temperatures are expected to climb through the end of the week. Tomorrow will see highs in the 50s, and lows should not drop below freezing into early Thursday.
Thursday and Friday are the days to get outside! We'll warm into the 60s with a good amount of sunshine. Rain looks to hold off until Friday night, but we're tracking many rain chances into the weekend and early next week. This next rain system is also expected to drop temperatures back into the 50s to end April this weekend. The first day of May next week will be rainy and cooler with highs only topping out in the 40s.