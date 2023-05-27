Warming through the holiday weekend with a few more clouds

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue on their warming trend in southern Wisconsin, and a few extra clouds this weekend won't slow them down.
We'll quickly warm from the low 40s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon. After lunchtime, you'll notice clouds moving in from the southeast. This is actually apart of a tropical system bringing rain to parts of the east coast this weekend. Even with more cloud cover into Sunday and Monday, temperatures will still warm into the 80s both days.
By Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s, and you'll notice a little more humidity in the air. Wednesday should warm to near 90 to end the month of May ahead of a few small rain chances into the first few days of June. These look to be isolated showers and thunderstorms, so still expect a lot of dry time through the end of the week.