...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Warming through the week as humidity slowly increases

Memorial Day Planner

MADISON (WKOW) - We're warm and comfortable for Memorial Day, but both temperatures and humidity will increase through the middle of the week.

Monday will top out in the low to middle 80s in the afternoon with partly sunny skies and calm winds out of the south and east. Overnight, we'll cool into the middle 50s before Tuesday temperatures jump into the upper 80s. Tomorrow should still feel comfortable, but humidity will have increased a bit more by Wednesday.

The last day of May should warm to near 90 with a good amount of sunshine, but when we're that warm and have access to moisture from the humidity, we usually have to monitor a few chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. This will be the case from Wednesday through Friday, with the best chances for a quick rain in the afternoon and evening. We'll dry out and slightly cool down into the weekend.

Weather forecast Memorial Day 5/29/2023

