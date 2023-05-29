Warming through the week as humidity slowly increases

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We're warm and comfortable for Memorial Day, but both temperatures and humidity will increase through the middle of the week.
Monday will top out in the low to middle 80s in the afternoon with partly sunny skies and calm winds out of the south and east. Overnight, we'll cool into the middle 50s before Tuesday temperatures jump into the upper 80s. Tomorrow should still feel comfortable, but humidity will have increased a bit more by Wednesday.
The last day of May should warm to near 90 with a good amount of sunshine, but when we're that warm and have access to moisture from the humidity, we usually have to monitor a few chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. This will be the case from Wednesday through Friday, with the best chances for a quick rain in the afternoon and evening. We'll dry out and slightly cool down into the weekend.