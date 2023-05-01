Warming through the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Although today is a damp and blustery start to May, conditions will improve greatly through the rest of the week.
The pesky low pressure system that deteriorated our weekend weather is finally set to exit to our east this evening. We'll dry out this afternoon, but clouds will stick around through Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to climb to near 50° tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and northwest winds still gusting up to 30 mph.
By Wednesday, wind speeds and cloud cover will decrease and temperatures will be able to warm up a bit more. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday before jumping into the middle 60s on May the 4th. We'll track a few small rain chances through the end of the week and into parts of the weekend, but expect a lot of dry time. We should even make a run for the 70s by Sunday.