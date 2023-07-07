Warming through the weekend with isolated rain chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern is going to turn more active in the coming days bringing beneficial rain.
The updated drought report shows a level 2 severe drought covering most of southern Wisconsin with an even worse situation around the capital area with a level 3 extreme drought.
Highs today get to the upper 70s with clouds increasing later this afternoon. Isolated rain showers will be possible later this evening through Saturday morning, with the best chacne farther south.
It'll dry off Saturday afternoon with partly sunny skies in the low 80s. Dry weather continues Sunday with temperatures climbing to the mid 80s. Upper 80s Monday with a better chance at scattered showers and storms late-day into Tuesday.