Warming trend continues

MADISON (WKOW) - All of southern Wisconsin made it into the 70s yesterday, and now some of us have a shot at 80° this afternoon.
If you're taking the pups out for a walk on this National Pets Day, it will be a great one to do so! We'll see partly sunny skies through Tuesday as temperatures warm from the 50s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon. We'll only cool to near 60° overnight as winds out of the southwest pick up. Winds could gust up to 35 mph through Wednesday, but we'll see a lot of sunshine tomorrow as we all will likely warm into the lower 80s.
High temperatures will be near 80° again on Thursday, but a cool down is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances will begin to increase late Friday and stick around through the weekend. A few storms are possible on Saturday as we warm into the 60s. Highs on Sunday will only top out in the upper 40s.