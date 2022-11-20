Warming up in time for Thanksgiving

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we get closer to Thanksgiving, our temperatures across southern Wisconsin will climb and stay at or above normal. And for those looking to do some traveling or have family/friends coming in, weather conditions look to be relatively quiet.
Southerly winds will push temperatures into the upper 30s/low 40s by Monday but more of the coverage area will be in the 40s starting on Tuesday. The warm up is ahead of our next low that will bring the chance for rain and mixed precipitation showers by Thursday.
We're climbing into the low to mid 40s starting on Wednesday and we'll stay there for Thanksgiving. Thursday, that's when a low will move through and bring very isolated chances for showers during the day and mixed precip showers as temperatures start to fall.
Breezy conditions stick around for Black Friday but we'll stay dry. Not only that, we'll continue to remain in the 40s through the rest of your Thanksgiving weekend.