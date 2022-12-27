Warming up overnight in Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to climb tonight with strong south winds at 15-20 mph. Expect temperatures by morning around 30 degrees.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs breaking freezing for the first time in over 11 days! Time to thaw out!
By Wednesday night, light rain/wintry mix could start to fall, but once we warm into Thursday, this would transition to all rain. The best rain chance looks to fall on Thursday night into Friday, but then we should dry out again until late Saturday. As we're ringing in the New Year, we could see another light wintry mix.