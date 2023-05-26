Warming up through the holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The unofficial start of summer is Memorial Day, and by next week, it'll certainly feel summery!
A strong high pressure system is in control causing a wide range in temperatures from early morning to the afternoon. After a chilly start in the 30s, we'll quickly warm to the mid 70s this afternoon, which is quite seasonal for this time of year.
Temperatures in the low 40s tonight before climbing to the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Low 80s on the way Sunday with mid 80s by Memorial Day.
A heat wave is possible next week in the upper 80s with our first 90° of the year possible!