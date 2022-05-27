Warming up through the holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The weekend is looking good for your outdoor plans!
Today turned out to be pleasant in the afternoon with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Cooler tonight in the low 50s and upper 40s ahead of rising temperatures the rest of the weekend. Mid 70s and becoming breezy Saturday afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly in central Wisconsin. Highs jump to the mid 80s Sunday with humidity levels creeping up, albeit it will still be breezy.
Very warm on Memorial Day in the upper 80s with heat index values peaking in the low 90s, though a strong south wind may make it feel a bit more comfortable.
A higher chance for storms across the region Tuesday along a cold front with highs in the mid to upper 80s again. Milder and drier on the backside of the system with temps in the low to mid 70s.