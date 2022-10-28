Warming up with a beautiful stretch of fall weather

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A slow warm up is expected with plenty of sunshine over the next couple of days.
Afternoon temps will climb to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Areas of fog will be possible late tonight in the mid 30s. Highs jump to the mid 60s Saturday with sunny skies continuing.
A weather system approaches from the south on Sunday causing clouds to increase and temps to level off in the low 60s. An isolated shower is possible overnight with dry weather taking over the rest of the forecast.
Halloween looks spook-tacular with fog possible in the morning and increasing sunshine through the day with temps in the low to mid 60s. By trick-or-treat time, we'll fall to the mid to upper 50s. November starts warm in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the workweek.