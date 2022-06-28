Warming up with storms returning late-day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Most of your Tuesday will be dry, but later this evening a couple of strong to severe storms will be possible.
Mostly to partly sunny with temps in the low 80s with a light wind from the southwest at 5-15 mph. A few storms are possible north of the Dells this afternoon, but after the evening drive, those storms will drift into southern Wisconsin with a gusty wind and hail threat.
Storms exit south of the border by midnight with areas of fog possible late and temps in the upper 50s. Wednesday looks great in the mid 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Upper 80s Thursday