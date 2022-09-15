Warming up with weekend rain likely

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll stay dry and warm through the end of the week before rain returns to the region.
The sky will be noticeably hazy this morning from Pacific Northwestern wildfire smoke moving overhead locally. Otherwise, it'll be mostly sunny with highs around 80° and a bit of a breeze developing from the south up to 15 mph. Clear and not as cool around 60° tonight with low 80s on the way Friday.
A few showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday with a higher chance Saturday night into Sunday morning. We'll have another chance for rain Sunday night, too, so most rain activity will be in the overnight hours this weekend.