Warmth continues through the weekend

Even though the Jetstream is placed in such a way that we'll stay generally quiet, our temperatures are going to continue to warm into Wednesday and stay warm/above average for Thanksgiving as well. We're tracking an isolated shower chance for Thanksgiving but impacts should be minimal.
Southwesterly winds are going to take over which means that our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s for Tuesday and upper 40s for Wednesday. Because of the warmth, there may be patchy fog on Wednesday morning but that should be the only weather impact for the mid week.
Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy with "spill over" showers; the main low is going to stay to our south which means the bulk of moisture will stay there too. We may squeeze out an isolated shower or two starting in the late morning lasting through the evening hours.
Black Friday shoppers will have quiet conditions as they shop for the best deals.