Warmth continues through the weekend

Warmer than normal air is expected to stick with us, across southern Wisconsin, through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. Though temperatures will be pleasant, we'll keep mostly to partly cloudy conditions through the weekend. Enjoy the warmth while it's here... cause we'll be cold, again, before you know it.
We dodged the latest system to track across the United States which had the potential to bring southern Wisconsin accumulating snow. Since we didn't see any snow, our temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be on the warmer side; both days we can expect highs to climb into the low to upper 40s.
There's a chance for light sprinkles Saturday evening into Sunday then again Sunday into Monday. With the rain chance Sunday into Monday, some folks closer to the Mississippi may get a stray, non severe thunderstorm or two.
50s start off a week that'll most likely end with highs in the low 30s.