Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit has issued a warrant for a suspect in the deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game.
According to a press release from City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock, a warrant has been issued for Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison. A picture of Goodall was not immediately provided.
Goodall is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide in a January 29 shooting where 19-year-old Jion Broomfield was shot and died at the hospital.
“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and sharing of information in this homicide investigation,” said Chief Andre Sayles in a statement. “The City of Beloit Police Department has followed upon every tip provided and is using all tools in these violent crime investigations. The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”
Information about Goodall’s whereabouts can be provided to dispatch at (608) 757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.