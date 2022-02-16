 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School

  • Updated
Beloit Memorial High School - shooting scene.JPG
Caroline Bach

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit has issued a warrant for a suspect in the deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game. 

According to a press release from City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock, a warrant has been issued for Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison. A picture of Goodall was not immediately provided. 

Goodall is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide in a January 29 shooting where 19-year-old Jion Broomfield was shot and died at the hospital. 

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and sharing of information in this homicide investigation,” said Chief Andre Sayles in a statement. “The City of Beloit Police Department has followed upon every tip provided and is using all tools in these violent crime investigations. The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”

Information about Goodall’s whereabouts can be provided to dispatch at (608) 757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you