Washington State upsets #19 Wisconsin in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin football team took its first loss of the season on Saturday in their first road game of the year. The No. 19 Badgers fell to Washington State 31-22.
Turnovers were the difference maker between the two teams as the Badgers gave up three fumbles in the contest, while not forcing any turnovers for the second straight game. Two fumbles came from Tanner Mordecai, before Chez Mellusi had a third fumble in the final quarter.
Washington State head coach, and Wisconsin native, Jake Dickert said his team put an emphasis on getting out to a fast start and they did. The Cougars scored on their second possession of the game on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Ward to Kyle Williams.
Wisconsin responded on it's second drive of the game, but was only able to net a field goal, making it a 7-3 game going into the second quarter.
Washington State started off the second with a big play as quarterback Cam Ward connected with Cooper Matthews on a 39-yard pass, and on the next play Ward tossed his second touchdown of the night to Lincoln Victor.
Trailing 14-3, the Badgers came up with a big play of their own as Tanner Mordecai found Chimere Dike down the sideline for a 41-yard gain, but the Badgers had to settle for a field goal again.
Both teams continued trading blows, but the Badgers defense began creating pressure halfway through the second quarter. James Thompson Jr. recorded the Badgers first sack of the season to force a Washington State field goal, making the game 17-6.
Tanner Mordecai was hit for his second fumble of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. The Cougars recovered the fumble and scored to go ahead 24-6.
On the ensuing possession Nathanial Vakos knocked through his third field goal of the night making it a 24-9 game going into the half.
Wisconsin's first touchdown of the game came with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter as Tanner Mordecai tossed to Chez Mellusi for a 2-yard touchdown.
The Badgers offense continued its ways from there with Mordecai finding Skyler Bell on a 16-yard touchdown pass on the next drive. The Badgers could not convert a two-point conversion, so Washington State held on to a 24-22 lead.
A Chez Mellusi fumble in the fourth quarter proved to be costly for Wisconsin. The Cougars capitalized with a 51-yard drive, which was capped off with a touchdown run from former Badgers running back Nakia Watson to make it a 9-point Cougars lead.
Up next, Wisconsin hosts Georgia Southern at home on September 16.