WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers dodge machete knives during arrest

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Body camera video shows the moments officers had to dodge machete knives being thrown at them during an arrest.
The Richland Center police chief said officers were sent to Sextonville Road and South Church Street after dispatchers received reports of a man swinging an axe while walking in the area.
Footage obtained by 27 News captured the entire incident as it unfolded.
One by one, three officers arrived on scene and made contact with a man reportedly carrying an axe.
The officers can be heard telling the man to drop the axe over and over again. The situation escalates when the man appears to move towards them.
Officers are heard telling him to "get back" several times before he's seen running the opposite direction.
The officers began chasing him and the man is seen throwing things in their direction.
One of the officers can be heard telling the other to "watch out" before yelling at the suspect that he is "going to be tased."
Eventually the suspect falls to the ground and was arrested on scene.
Chief Billy Jones said they later identified the items thrown as machete knives— and he claims one landed five feet in front of an officer running after the suspect.
Jones said the man hit multiple vehicles with the axe before officers arrived.